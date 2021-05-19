MSU Extension to host online chronic pain workshops
Registration is now open for a series of free online chronic pain workshops offered though Michigan State University Extension.
The Personal Action Towards Health (PATH) workshops provide information and techniques to cope with chronic pain management. A variety of self-management tools, such as communicating with healthcare professionals, managing medications, and stress reduction are explored. This six-session series is for adults living with chronic pain and their family caregivers.
To achieve the full benefit of the workshop, plan to attend all sessions. Because the workshop is online, participants must be able to use audio and video features of their internet device.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/3wBFOZS. Instructions for how to access the Zoom meeting will be sent upon registration. Meetings are from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursdays, June 17 and 24, and July 1, 8, 15 and 22.
A 30-minute informational session will be offered on June 3. MSU Extension Educators will provide an overview of the program and you will have the opportunity to ask questions and troubleshoot Zoom features. Register for the information session at https://bit.ly/3muv1fb.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required.
For more information or to register by phone, contact Naomi Hyso at (231) 845-3362 or hysonaom@msu.edu.