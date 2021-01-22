MSU Extension to offer virtual Cooking for Crowds classes
Michigan State University Extension will offer Cooking for Crowds classes via Zoom on Feb. 16 and March 22.
Cooking for Crowds classes educate groups who offer food fundraisers and events such as dinners and bake sales. Join MSU Extension for the class, and learn how to keep the community safe and prevent illness.
A variety of food safety risks develop when cooking large volumes of food. The classes will teach participants how to reduce these risks and help prevent the conditions that may lead to a foodborne illness.
Educational topics include foodborne illness, safe purchasing, storage, preparation and service of food. Class will include information based on the Michigan food code and state regulations.
Classes are from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and Monday, March 22.
The cost for is $15, with each participant receiving a food safety manual in the mail after registering.
For more information or to register, visit www.events.anr.msu.edu/c4c2020.