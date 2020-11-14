MSU Extension to offer Zoom presentations on taxes, property values
Understanding Michigan’s complex property tax process can seem daunting. However,
knowing some of its more intrinsic components will greatly aid property owners in reviewing their local property tax records for fairness and accuracy.
On Dec. 3, there will be an online program from 7 to 8:30 p.m., during which participants will learn the meaning of Tax Day and how property is valued by your local assessor.
Participants will also learn the five different values for each property and the purposes of each as well as how local mileages are determined.
Does your property qualify for any property tax exemptions? Come and find out at this comprehensive look at the property assessment/tax process This program is ideal for residential and business property owners, residents and anyone wishing to learn about property value appeals.
Registration and additional information can be found online at https://events.anr.msu.edu/taxbill2020/.
Also, on Dec. 10 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., there will be a presentation about assessments. Each year in early March, annual notices of assessment arrive, filled with items describing property classification, transfer or ownership, principal residence exemption, inflation rate multiplier, equalization factor and March Board of Review appeal information.
What does it all mean? David Rowley will take the mystery out of the assessment notice and annual appeal process. Participants will learn the purpose of their local Board of Review and how it works. Participants will also learn the components of what makes for a good appeal to the Board of Review and the Michigan Tax Tribunal. Join for this comprehensive look at the annual Michigan property tax appeal process.
This program is ideal for residential and business property owners, residents and anyone wishing to learn about property value appeals.
Registration and additional information can be found online at https://events.anr.msu.edu/propertyvalue2020.