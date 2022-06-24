Muddy Fox Trot is July 23 at WSCC
VICTORY TWP. — The Muddy Fox Trot, a family-friendly 5-kilometer mud run with a boot-camp style obstacle course, returns for the seventh year to the West Shore Community College campus on Saturday, July 23 with course flights starting at 10 a.m.
The mud run will benefit the WSCC Foundation student scholarship fund.
The adult registration fee is $20 and the course will challenge the weekend warrior through seasoned athlete.
The day of the run, current WSCC students will be free with a valid student ID.
The grown-ups won’t be the only ones who get to play in the mud. There is no registration fee for kids ages 16 and younger.
T-shirts are free for all pre-registered participants. When registering, a T-shirt size can be selected online.
Organizers say while there will be challenges, many of the obstacles are similar to other mud runs. The course will include dredging through muddy trenches, scaling muddy hillsides, slogging through shallow water crossings and climbing over wooden walls and hay bales.
“It’s an entire day of family fun as participants slip, slide and slosh their way to victory while raising scholarship money for many of the college’s deserving students,” says Julie Page Smith, race organizer and the college’s Wellness Center director. “Our focus is on creating a unique event and the improved course will make it a memorable one whether running or watching.”
Post-run activities will include healthy snacks, drinks, ice cream courtesy of House of Flavors Inc., and a chance to meet Westy the Fox.
Details for the Muddy Fox Trot can be found at www.westshore.edu/muddyfoxtrot.
To register, visit https://westshore.asapconnected.com.
For more information, please contact Julie Page Smith 231-843-5949 or jsmith@westshore.edu