Muddy Fox Trot to return to WSCC July 24
After a hiatus in 2020, the Muddy Fox Trot, a family-friendly 5K mud run obstacle course, returns for the sixth year to West Shore Community College campus on Saturday, July 24, with course flights starting at 10 a.m.
The mud run will benefit the WSCC Foundation student scholarship fund. The adult registration is $20 and the course will challenge all participants from weekend warrior to seasoned athlete. There is no registration fee for people ages 16 and younger.
The day of the run, current WSCC students will be admitted for free with a valid student ID. T-shirts are free for pre-registered participants. When registering, a T-shirt size may be selected online. Please register before June 28 to be guaranteed a T-shirt.
Online registration details for the Muddy Fox Trot can be found at www.westshore.asapconnected.com. Online registration ends July 21.