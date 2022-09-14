Mushroom nature walk Sept. 24
The Manistee and Mason-Lake conservation districts will host a nature walk about mushrooms and other fungi from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Wellston Arboretum Trail.
During the walk participants will learn about different types of fungi growing in the forests of Michigan. Specific topics will include identification of wild fungi including edible and non-edible species, and the basic biology of mushrooms and other fungi. The group will also discuss the ecological importance of such fungi in the forest.
The nature walk will take place at the Wellston Arboretum Trail in Wellston and will be led by Josh Shields, forester and wildlife biologist with the Manistee and Mason-Lake conservation districts, and Linda Scribner, a naturalist who received her wild mushroom certification through Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Wellston Arboretum Trail – the parking area is near the southeast corner of Bosschem Road and Pine Lake Road/U.S. Hwy. Forest Road 8410. The group will walk the loop trail and identify and discuss fungi along the trail.
There is no cost to attend the nature walk, but space is limited so register before Sept. 19, by contacting the Manistee Conservation District at (231) 889-9666 or by emailing Shields at joshua.shields@macd.org.