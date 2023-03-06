National Archery Day event May 13 at state park
There will be a National Archery Day event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the archery range at Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington.
The event is for participants 8 years old and older. Kids 17 and younger must have a parent or guardian present in order to take part.
Park interpreter Alan Wernette will teach attendees about the history of archery, and will help those in attendance learn more about bows and arrows.
Archers will also learn the correct ways to shoot while observing proper safety procedures. Then they’ll have fun shooting at set targets.
All equipment is provided.
No reservation is necessary; participants simply need to show up.