Native plant
presentation April 6
at Lakeshore Resource Network
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will host a workshop about native plants at 7 p.m. on April 6 at the Lakeshore Resource Network 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
Those who need help deciding what native plants are best for their property are encouraged to attend the presentation.
Cheryl Gross, president of Plant it Wild, will provide information about the benefits of ecological gardening with native plants and how best to incorporate them into landscapes based on growing conditions. Also, a few experts will be on hand after the presentation.
Plant it Wild is a small, independent, nonprofit centered in Benzie and Manistee Counties founded more than 20 years ago. The organization offers educational programs annually between May and September and hosts several field trips. Its mission is to promote the appreciation and protection of native plant communities in the region.