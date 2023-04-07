Native plant workshop rescheduled for April 13
The All About Natives native plant workshop hosted by A Few Friends for the Environment and the World (AFFEW) and Plant it Wild, originally scheduled to take place today, has been rescheduled.
The event will now be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
AFFEW president Julia Cambers said Cheryl Gross, president of Plant it Wild, will provide information about the benefits of gardening with native plants and how best to incorporate them into landscapes based on your growing conditions.
Plant it Wild is a small, independent nonprofit in Benzie and Manistee counties. The organization offers educational programs annually between May and September and hosts several field trips.
Space is limited and people can sign up by sending an email to AFFEW at sarab@affew.org.