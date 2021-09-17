NCCISMA launches video series on invasive species management
The North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA) has created a series of educational videos on how to control invasive species. Since improper treatment can make infestations worse, and spread the plant to new sites, it is important to do it right, from the beginning. Funding for the videos is provided by the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, and was awarded by the U.S. Forest Service to the Mason-Lake Conservation District, acting as fiduciary for NCCISMA on this project. Each short video covers methods recommended to effectively control invasive plants, the tools needed for this work, and guidance on proper invasive species disposal.
Three videos are currently available for free viewing on the NCCISMA YouTube page. These short videos provide a lot of valuable instruction, but require only a short time commitment for the viewer, with each video running under 3 minutes. The first of these videos gives important practical guidance for the novice on safely handling herbicides. The second shares two simple techniques that property owners can use to effectively control Japanese knotweed on their land.
The most recent addition to the video lineup covers Oriental bittersweet. Both Japanese knotweed and Oriental bittersweet are notoriously difficult to control, and can cause significant damage to homes, foundations and landscaping. Now, prior to the winter frost, is the perfect time to perform control work on these species, and NCCISMA’s videos will empower property owners to get the job done right and with little expense.
More instructional videos on invasive species control are in development, including one on autumn olive and another on phragmites. NCCISMA is asking people subscribe to its YouTube channel to help reach their goal of 100 subscribers.
More information can be found at www.northcountryinvasives.org, or by contacting Vicki Sawicki at (231) 429-5072 or vicki.sawicki@macd.org.