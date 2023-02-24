NCCISMA to host in-person annual meeting
The North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA) will hold its annual meeting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 at the Baldwin Amvets Post #1988, 1959 W 24th St., Baldwin.
Speakers will be covering topics such as what NCCISMA did in 2022, and how ORV trail users can get the most out of their ride and preserve trails for the future, with a Q&A session following presentations.
There will be a lunch after presentations and a short outdoors/nature/ORV-themed trivia game with prizes.
A $10 donation suggested for lunch.
Following lunch, there will be a partner work meeting. Anyone wishing to learn more, or wanting to collaborate with NCCISMA is welcome to attend all portions of the meeting.
To RSVP, contact Ryan Caro at (231) 846-3089 or email ryan.caro@macd.org
Details about the meeting and more information about NCCISMA in general can be found at www.NorthCountryInvasives.org, as well as on NCCISMA’s Facebook and Instagram pages.