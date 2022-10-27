Neurogaphic workshop coming to LACA Nov. 12, 17
Linda Sandow is offering adult and teen workshop titled “Neurographic Art: Powerful Doodling” at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
The teen workshop will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Registration is $20 for middle school and high school students and includes all supplies.
The adult workshop is from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Registration is $20 for LACA members, $25 for non-members, and includes all supplies. Register online for both workshops at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or call (231) 845-2787.
Using 6-inch paper cards and ink, participants will draw horizontal, vertical, angled and curved lines to create 10 or more compositions.
Within shapes, patterns such as dots and cross hatching will be used in repetition to create unity and movement. By using complement colors in different values, participants will create dimension. One piece will be attached to card stock for a custom greeting card and will include an envelope.
A self-taught artist who volunteers at the LACA, Sandow is also a member of the Ludington Writers Group and the LACA Art Critique Group. Her love of color permeates her writing and art. Find her Facebook page, Ludington Linda Art, to learn more about Sandow.
LACA is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.