New art exhibition coming to Ramsdell
MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts announces a new art exhibition, “Art is Art,” presented at the Hardy Hall Gallery in the Ramsdell Theater, 101 Maple St., in Manistee.
It runs from July 27 through Sept. 3, from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, or by appointment.
The exhibition was proposed by guest curators Judy Jashinsky and Jef Bourgeau.
“What do I want to show after COVID? Abstract is the perfect thing to look at as it allows for self-interpretation,” Jashinsky said.
Bourgeau affirmed this sentiment and titled the exhibition from the quotation by abstract expressionist Barnett Newman, “Art is art; everything else is everything else.”
Six Northern Michigan artists are included in the exhibition: Bourgeau, Jashinsky, Susan Wild Barnard, Jesse Hickman, Rufus Snoddy and Pier Wright.
Barnard is a textile artist and digital pioneer who also uses recycled fabrics. Bourgeau pushes the boundaries of abstract painting by creating work without the use of a traditional paintbrush. Hickman works in various mediums, yet wood is central, and also paper, burlap and other recycled materials.
Jashinsky is best known for paintings dealing with historical events, narratives and personalities. Snoddy calls his works “construction paintings,” which appear to be sculpted out from the wall. The texture in his pieces represents the texture of his history. Wright’s paintings celebrate color, form, spontaneity and imperfection; he looks for patterns and deviations within them.
A brown bag series will be offered during three lunch hours, featuring the BBC-produced documentary “The Rules of Abstraction,” which covers the rise of abstract art over the last century. The series will run on Wednesdays, Aug. 3, 10, and 17, from noon to 1 p.m. The film is approximately 30 minutes, with discussion time after that. Attendance is free, but donations are welcome.
The public is invited to visit the “Art is Art” exhibition and reflect on their own interpretations of the works. A reception is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. in Hardy Hall, and is free of charge.
For more information, contact visual arts and education manager Aimé Merizon, at (231) 398-9770 or email amerizon@ramsdelltheatre.org.