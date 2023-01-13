New programs offered at Scottville Senior Center
The Scottville Area Senior Center at 140 S. Main St. is offering several new programs, workshops and classes.
On Monday, there will be a Valentine’s Day card workshop at 3 p.m. during the monthly card making class.
The senior center will start offering tax assistance appointments on Thursday afternoons starting next week. Call the center at (231) 757-4705 to make an appointment.
There will also be senior technology help courses with Kristyn Norton, who will offer assistance with phones, tablets and other digital devices at 12:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
The center offers crafts from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 during the monthly Happy Scrappers scrapbooking visit.
On Friday, Jan. 20 after lunch, Shannon Andrulis of Andrulis Cheese on will visit the center to help celebrate National Cheese Lovers Day.
Other upcoming programs include cardio drumming, Zumba and beginning wood carving.
On Monday, Jan. 30 at 12:15 p.m., the center will hold its first introduction to cardio drumming and Zumba classes with instructor Regina Young. Cardio drumming will be weekly on at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays at 12:30 pm, starting Feb. 6.
Zumba will be offered weekly at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, starting Feb. 9.
Also on Feb. 9, there will be a presentation on wood carving at 12:15 p.m. Master carver Larry Stewart will demonstrate tools and projects. His weekly wood carving classes start at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
For more information, call the senior center at (231) 757-4705.