New provider
welcomed to
Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital
Amber Coolman, WHNP, a nurse with Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Obstetrics & Gynecology, recently became board certified as a nurse practitioner in women’s health. She will now be taking her own patients at the OB/GYN clinic located at 250 Nelson Road in Ludington, working alongside Marian Fuller, MD, Dan Gentry, MD, Margaret Gustafson, MD and Michelle Gentry, NP as a medical provider.
Coolman received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Ferris State University in 2016 and earned her master’s degree in women’s health nurse practitioner studies from the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati last year.
Coolman completed clinical rotations in women’s health, public health and obstetrics/gynecology, collaborating with health care professionals in health promotion and disease prevention efforts and in planning and managing patient procedures and treatments. She has worked at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Obstetrics & Gynecology for nearly four years. Prior to that, she worked as a nurse at District Health Department No. 10 in Ludington in the Family Planning Department. She has also been a nurse in a hospital obstetrics unit, providing labor and delivery services.
“Amber brings excellent qualifications to our office,” said Margaret Gustafson, MD, Spectrum Health Medical Group. “Her outstanding clinical knowledge, communication skills and patient-focused approach strengthens our ability to provide team-based care to our patients and our community. I know that her patients will receive excellent care and collaboration.”
Amber is from the area, so working in Ludington will allow her to continue her nurse practitioner practice close to home.
“I love this area,” said Coolman. “Being able to continue my advanced nursing practice right here in Ludington, in my hometown and so close to Lake Michigan and the many opportunities for outdoor activities, is something I’ve worked really hard for. I’m excited to continue seeing patients and helping them with their medical needs.”
To make an appointment, contact the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital OB/GYN office at (231) 843-6767.