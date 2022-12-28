New Year’s Eve party at Ludington Library

There will be a New Year’s Eve party for kids an adults Saturday at the Ludington branch of the Mason County District Library.

Fun activities include a virtual-reality experience hosted by the Jump Around Fun Center, a Smash Bros. tournament for teens and adults, crafts for children, bingo for everyone, and a scavenger hunt for the grownups.

The doors open at 9 p.m. at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

The library will close at 11 p.m. so people can make their way to the Pure Ludington New Year’s Eve Ball Drop downtown.

Trending Food Videos