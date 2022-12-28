New Year’s Eve party at Ludington Library
There will be a New Year’s Eve party for kids an adults Saturday at the Ludington branch of the Mason County District Library.
Fun activities include a virtual-reality experience hosted by the Jump Around Fun Center, a Smash Bros. tournament for teens and adults, crafts for children, bingo for everyone, and a scavenger hunt for the grownups.
The doors open at 9 p.m. at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
The library will close at 11 p.m. so people can make their way to the Pure Ludington New Year’s Eve Ball Drop downtown.