New Year-themed activity packets distributed today at library
The Mason County District Library’s Fun Family Friday activity packets, normally distributed on Fridays, will be available Thursday this week at the library locations in Ludington and Scottville. The change in schedule is due to the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day holidays, as both library locations will be closed on Friday and Saturday.
Packets will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington branch, and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch.
The packets include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft with a different theme each week. This week’s theme is celebrating the new year.
Make a star wand, play with chocolate play dough, plan some activities and join the Winter Reading Challenge with prizes.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books about practically any topic of interest for children and families. Learn about winter holidays, explore world religions and cultures, learn about geography and history.
Ask a librarian for suggestions of books and videos about your interests. Try www.mel.org/kids for information and activities, including PebbleGo, a resource through the Library of Michigan. On the MEL website, scroll to PebbleGo, choose social studies, then holidays, then New Year’s Eve for information on the holiday.
Please take only one activity bag per family as the bags include enough supplies for everyone to enjoy.