New Year’s Resolution Run has in-person, virtual options
The New Year’s Resolution Run 5k will take place on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, with both in-person and virtual options.
Registration for the in-person race is $30. Online registration closes Friday at noon. There will also be a race day registration, with only credit cards accepted via contactless checkout, at Legacy Plaza pavilion at James and Court streets from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
The in-person race starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at Loomis and James streets.
Strollers and dogs are allowed to participate, but participants should be advised that the course might icy or snow-covered.
Registration for the virtual race is $35, which includes packet shipping, and closes on Friday at noon.
Single race registration includes a custom die-cast finishers’ medal and a Downtown Ludington gift certificate, which can be used at Gordy’s to get a #RunLudington race tee or at one of the other 40 participating downtown businesses.
Series registration is also available.
To register online, or to find more information such as course maps for each race, visit www.downtownludington.org/runludington or find the Run Ludington New Year’s Resolution Run on Facebook.
Results will be posted online after the race. Virtual race results are not posted
Proceeds from the race series are used by the Downtown Ludington Board to help fund community events, projects, streetscape and marketing.