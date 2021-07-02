Next bus day to Big Sable is July 8
The second Bus Day to Big Sable Point Lighthouse, hosted by the Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association (SPLKA). The Rough and Tumble will be performing from 1 to 3 p.m. Prolific songwriters, performers and born travelers, Mallory Graham and Scott Tyler have lived in their 16-foot camper since 2015. They’ve been traveling the nation since 2011 as a folk-Americana duo.
Round-trip bus transportation is offered from noon to 5 p.m. on the day of the event and buses load by the house next to the park ranger’s office in Ludington State Park. A transportation fee of $5 for adults and $2 for students 12 and younger will be charged to help SPLKA offset costs.
For more information, visit www.splka.org or call (231) 845-7417.