Night of Fright
Saturday at LACA
Ludrock’s Night of Fright concert will make its return Saturday after a three-year hiatus.
The concert will be held in the performance hall of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., in downtown Ludington.
The concert will feature headliners Ellie Blackout, as well as local bands Babe Ruthless and the Stinks.
The concert will feature a 10-minute video tribute to Chris “Boatman” Herlein, the WWKR-FM K-Rock DJ who passed away due to COVID-19 in 2021.
There will also be a costume contest with a $100 prize for the winner.
LACA will serve alcoholic beverages for those 21 and older, and the Ludington Area Jaycees will serve food.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $5, or free for children 12 and younger.
Proceeds will benefit LACA, which will present the event alongside WWKR-FM and Ludrock.