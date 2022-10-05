Night Owl Party breast cancer fundraiser Saturday
A breast cancer fundraiser featuring a night of music and dancing will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Skinner Park Hall, 5047 W. 10 1/2 Mile Road in Irons.
There will be live music by Onager at 8 p.m.
The fundraiser is a BYOB event and coolers are allowed.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 the day of.
Proceeds will help support Lake County residents diagnosed with breast cancer. Funds will be used to help individuals with transportation costs and more.
Contact Christina at (616) 802-8229 to buy tickets, or to get more information about the silent auction, the raffle, or to make donations to the event.