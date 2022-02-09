NMHS offers COVID-19 vaccination clinics in region
Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc. continues the fight against COVID-19 this week with vaccination clinics in the region.
There will be a clinic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Northwest Michigan Health Services office, 119 S. State St. in Shelby.
NMHSI still prefers that appointments be made, vaccines are still available for ages 5 and older. Children must be accompanied by an adult or guardian with proof of age.
On Thursday, there will be a clinic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Northwest Michigan Health Services office in Benzonia at 6051 Frankfort Hwy.