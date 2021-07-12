NMHSI schedules COVID-19 vaccination clinics in area
Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc. has scheduled the following COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week in the area:
• Wednesday, 8-10 a.m., Northwest Michigan Health Services Shelby office, 119 S. State St., Hart
• Wednesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Shelby State Bank, 1710 U.S. 31 South, Manistee
• Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Shelby State Bank, 811 S. State St., Hart.
Mike Kent of NMHSI stated that the Delta variant of the coronavirus reinforces the need to continue to make the vaccines available to as many people as possible.