Nominating petitions available for West Shore ESD board seats
There are two regular-term seats, each for six years, that will be up for election in 2023 for the West Shore Educational Service District’s board of education, according to Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly.
Nominating petitions for the board positions are now available at the county clerk’s office, located in the Mason County Courthouse building at 304 E. Ludington Ave. in Ludington.
The two board seats will expire on June 30, 2029.
Candidates seeking election to the board must file petitions or pay a $100 non-refundable filing fee and file an affidavit of identity with the Mason County Clerk’s office no later than 4 p.m. Monday, May 8.
For more information, contact Kelly at (231) 843-8202.