‘North Country Opera’ coming to LACA for anniversary revival
Forty years after its first performance, “The North Country Opera” returns to the stage this October with a six-date tour of Michigan including a performance at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts on Friday, Oct. 14.
With a few twists on the original script, even long-time fans of the musical will get a fresh take on the much-loved production.
“North Country Opera” is a folk musical by renowned Michigan playwright, songwriter and Ludington native Jay Stielstra. Set in the Buckhorn Bar in northern Michigan, “North Country Opera” is the north country’s own version of a timeless love story: a young man falls in love with the beauty of the northern woods and rivers, and the woman he meets there.
After leaving for the big city to pursue bigger and better things, he realizes how much he misses the two loves he left behind.
Tickets for the LACA performance are $20 in advance and $25 at the door and can be purchased online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or in the LACA gift shop during normal business hours. The production will have general admission seating event and doors for the event will open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show.
Refreshments, a cash bar, water and popcorn will be available for purchase prior to the show as well as during intermission.
“North Country Opera” has been produced more than any other of Stielstra’s plays. It premiered in 1982 as the second play ever produced at the original Performance Network in Ann Arbor. Since then, it has been revived in 1992, 1993 and 2003 in Ann Arbor, and has toured across the state.
A sequel, “North Country Opera Continued,” premiered at the Ark in 2003 to rave reviews.
“North Country Opera” features an all-star cast and crew including Ron Miller, who directed several of the earlier productions of both “North Country Opera” and “North Country Opera Continued,” returns to direct the 40th anniversary revival.
North Country Opera includes a collection of Stielstra’s most memorable folk songs – including “I Love Two Rivers,” “Heaven for Me,” “The Boats Came in to Ludington” and more, all performed by a cast of Michigan musical and theater luminaries.
It stars Rochelle Clark and Brad Phillips with Chris Buhalis, Kristi Davis, Peter Knox, Christina McMullen, David Menefee, and Italy-based artist Aaron Stielstra. The Buckhorn Bar Band features Music Director Judy Banker with Michigan music favorites David Roof, Grant Flick and Ben Willis.