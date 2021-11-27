Northwest Michigan Health Services hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Northwest Michigan Health Services is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics in three locations in Oceana County this week. Vaccines are available by appointment only and are open for individuals ages 5 and older.
For children ages 5-11, the Pfizer Pediatric Vaccine is available, and the child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and have a verification of a date of birth. For children ages 12-and-older, either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is available. Children need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian and a verification of the date of birth is required.
A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic is from 2-4 p.m., Tuesday, at Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater. Two curbside clinics will be hosted the Northwest Michigan Health Services offices at 119 S. State St., Shelby. Those clinics will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, and 2-4 p.m., Friday.
To schedule an appointment, go online at https://nmhsi.intakeq.com/booking