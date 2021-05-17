Northwest Michigan Health Services mobilizes effort for vaccines in region
TRAVERSE CITY — With the state of Michigan easing health regulations for residents who have received the COVID vaccine, Northwest Michigan Health Services (NMHSI) is stepping up efforts to vaccinate people in northwest Michigan. NMHSI today announced plans for five Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics in four communities this week.
“Fully vaccinated people not only have more confidence in their health safety, but they also have fewer restrictions,” said NMHSI CEO Heidi Britton. “Reaching out to people in more rural areas of the state is even more important today than it was just a few days ago.”
Pop-up clinics will be held on the following schedule:
• Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — NMHSI Clinic 10767, Traverse Hwy, Traverse City. (Pfizer for 12-plus of age, single dose Johnson & Johnson also available for age 18-plus)
• Wednesday, 9:30 to 11 a.m. — NMHSI Clinic, 119 S. State, Shelby. (Johnson & Johnson available for age 18-plus)
• Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. — NMHSI Clinic, 10767 Traverse Hwy, Traverse City. (Walk-ins for Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for ages 18-plus)
• Thursday, 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. — NMHSI Clinic, 6051 Frankfort Hwy, Benzonia (Johnson & Johnson and Moderna for ages 18-plus)
Pre-registrations are encouraged at all locations, but walk-ins will be accepted when vaccines are available. Second doses will be scheduled at these appointments when needed.
Appointments can be made at http://www.nmhsi.org/ or by calling (231) 645-5292. Spanish-speaking clients can call the phone number for assistance in scheduling.
Northwest Michigan Health Services is a federally qualified health center providing medical, dental and behavioral health care in western Michigan. NMHSI has clinics in Traverse City, Benzonia, Manistee, Ludington and Shelby. The clinics provide services to patients with and without insurance. More information is available at http://www.nmhsi.org/.