Northwest Michigan Health Services opens COVID shots to walk-ins Friday in Manistee
MANISTEE — To make COVID-19 vaccines easier to get, Northwest Michigan Health Services (NMHSI) is opening vaccines to people with or without reservations at a pop-up vaccination event slated for 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday at Manistee Public Schools, according to a press release.
Organizers state they are opening the event to anyone 16-years of age or older.
“Our goal is to reach as many people as possible, and make it as easy as possible,” stated NMHSI CEO Heidi Britton in the release.
Britton stated there is an urgency to reach more people in rural portions of northwest Michigan and the Manistee event is targeting those patients.
Pfizer vaccines will be used at the Manistee Public Schools Gym at 525 12th Street. People can register in advance, but walk-ins will also be given the vaccine. A second vaccination will be scheduled at the same time. The second dose will be distributed at the same time and location on May 28th.
Vaccinations can be scheduled at http://www.nmhsi.org/ or by calling (231) 645-5292. Spanish-speaking clients can call the phone number for assistance in scheduling.
More curbside clinics are planned in Traverse City, Benzonia and Shelby later this month.
Northwest Michigan Health Services is a federally qualified health center providing medical, dental, and behavioral health care in western Michigan. NMHSI has clinics in Traverse City, Benzonia, Manistee, Ludington and Shelby. The clinics provide services to patients with and without insurance. More information is available at http://www.nmhsi.org/.