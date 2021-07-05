NWMHSI offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week
Northwest Michigan Health Services is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the following dates and times:
• today, 8-10 a.m., Northwest Michigan Health Services, Shelby, 119 S. State St.
• today, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Rothbury Community Center, Rothbury, 7160 Oceana Drive
• Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Northwest Michigan Health Services, Benzonia, 6051 Frankfort Hwy.
• Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cherry Point Farm & Market, Shelby, 9600 W. Buchanan Road, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.