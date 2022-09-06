Octoberfest returns Sept. 24
The Octoberfest event is returning to Ludington.
The Brews for Food event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 on South James Street. The crawl is presented by Jamesport Brewing Company, Ludington Bay Brewing Company and Starving Artist Brewing. Live music and family activities will be included, and a portion of all sales will go to support Lakeshore Food Club.
The Octoberfest craft beer festival will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. in Legacy Plaza.
Early-bird ticket-holders can get in at 1 p.m..
There will be craft beer from Bell’s Brewery and Ludington Bay Brewing Co. Wine and cider will also be served, and food available for purchase.
There will be lawn games including corn hole, Jenga, Yahtzee, badminton and more, as well as kids activities including a bounce house and coloring pages.
The event will feature live music by Marek Music Makers from 1 to 3 p.m., Jimmy Dodson from 3 to 4 p.m., and Aberdeen from 4 to 6 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.
To volunteer, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/ 805084babaa2ea0fa7-2022.
For more information, visit downtownludington.org/octoberfest.