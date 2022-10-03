Oktoberfest, more Saturday in Pentwater
On Saturday, Oct. 8 the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce will host the Oktoberfest Classic Car and Hot Rod Show.
There will be peak fall colors and many fun activities in Pentwater. Oktoberfest events including the Classic Car and Hot Rod Show, Stout Stumble 5k Walk/Run, Pentwater Home Tours to benefit COVE, live music, seasonal beverages, yard games, food trucks and more.
In addition to the fantastic activities, stroll through the town for fantastic sales and specials at the unique shops and restaurants.
Check www.pentwater.org/calendar or the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce social media channels for event related updates.