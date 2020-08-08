The Old Kirke Museum’s Midweek Mornings in Manistee “First Person Stories & Songs” series continues next week with “Music in My Life” at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 12.
The program of tales and tunes will be presented by Ken Cooper and Marty Yaple, who share a love of music and the ability to play several instruments.
Yaple is a multi-instrumentalist whose first and truest love is music. He currently plays guitar and sings in the Manistee-based band Clear Heels. He was born in Bear Lake and attended Wayne State University with a focus on media arts. When he’s not watching, discussing or on occasion making films, he can be found kayaking the local rivers in the summer and snowmobiling in the winter. He loves boats big and small – from the Great Lakes freighters to his grandfather’s old 12-foot aluminum fishing boat.
Cooper is an avid musician by avocation and artist/art educator by vocation. He began playing the mandolin more than 50 years ago and last year served as assistant to the director of the Bill Monroe Mandolin Camp in Tennessee. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University and a master’s degree from Central Michigan University, He has had his artwork exhibited throughout the U.S. for over 40 years and spent 12 years working in England with Britain’s National Trust, foundations and museums there where his paintings were exhibited and he conducted his on-site workshops. He taught art at Manistee High School for 27 years and currently teaches ceramics at West Shore Community College. Cooper is also the president of Our Saviour’s Historical Society, the non-profit organization the owns and operates the Old Kirke Museum.
Audience members’ attending this program will be asked to wear facemasks inside The OK and maintain social distancing at all times. Seating will be limited, and before and after the program attendees will be able to view Hats off to the Ladies, an exhibit celebrating 100 years of Women’s Suffrage featuring accomplished Manistee Women and the hats they wore and the extraordinary Madsen Lumbering Dioramas, both in the lower level exhibit space.
The two remaining programs in this summer series are Barb Skurdall and Ann Sttrehle of Mobility Now for Life, Move Better & Feel Better, Aug. 20; and Mark Stewart and Karen Curlee; Together Aug. 27.
The Old Kirke Museum, The OK, is located in the oldest Danish Lutheran Church Building in the U.S., at 304 Walnut St. in Manistee. In addition to the Thursday morning programs in July and August, The OK is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first two Saturdays of the month July through October; by appointment by calling at 723-2744; and other days by chance as volunteers continue restoration and rehabilitation.