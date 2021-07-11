Old Kirke Museum to host talk on mobility and health
The Old Kirke Museum will present Move Better and Feel Better with Barb Skurdall and Ann Strehle at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 15 as part of the First-Person Stories and Songs series.
Strehle and Skurdall are physical therapists with more than 70 years of experience between them. They believe movement is medicine. The science of movement has been their passion for decades, and they will look forward to sharing some of their insights with attendees.
Strehle was raised in Nebraska and received her bachelor of science in physical therapy from the University of Nebraska Medical College, Omaha. She received her master’s degree in physical therapy from Northwestern Medical Graduate School in Chicago.
Skurdall was raised in Washington state, received her bachelor’s degree in physical therapy from Northwestern Medical School.
Strehle and Skurdall have been up north since 1992. They started their own business, Mobility Now Physical Therapy. They worked in home care, and also had an out-patient physical therapy clinic in downtown Beulah for 18 years. In February 2020 they closed their clinic, but they continue to do some consulting work as Mobility Now for Life.
Before and after the program on display throughout the summer at the Old Kirke Museum is hosting the "LEg GOdt, Play Well," display celebrating those great Danish building bricks in the oldest Danish Lutheran Church building in America and the extraordinary Madsen Lumbering Dioramas depicting life in the lumber camps at the turn of the 20th century.
The Old Kirke Museum is at 304 Walnut St. in Manistee.