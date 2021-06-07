Old Kirke Museum to open for summer programs July 1
The Old Kirke Museum will again open its doors on Thursday, July 1 with the first of its “First Person Story and Songs” programs at 10 a.m. and a brand new exhibit, “LEg GOdt, Play Well,” about those great Danish building bricks, which will be — most appropriately — in the oldest Danish Lutheran Church building in America in the lower exhibit space.
The July 1 program, “LEGO, Playing Well in Manistee” by LEGO collector and builder Mark Herberger is sure to be informative and fun, and it will be followed by other entertaining and enlightening programs each Thursday at 10 a.m. through the end of August.
Matt Sanderson, philosophy professor and chair of the arts and humanities division at West Shore Community College, will give a presentation titled Spiritual Dimension of the Sublime on July 8. Benzie County’s Barb Skurdall and Ann Strehle of Mobility Now for Life will be dealing with the physical side of things with Move Better and Feel Better on July 15.
Kit Homes, who lives in Austin and summers in Manistee, will return to the OK to entertain with “Summer Songs: Music for Lake Living” July 22.
Lake Ann resident and associate director of Frankfort’s Oliver Art Center Brian Iler will provide 45 minutes of comedic irrelevance with “If You Couldn’t change a Thing, What Wouldn’t it Be?” on July 29, and Pierport resident and former NPR reporter and Lansing Michigan Public Radio bureau chief Donovan Reynolds will discuss his 50 years in journalism on Aug. 5.
Executive director of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts Andrew Skinner, will be “Seeing Something New” Aug. 12, and The OK’s favorite historian, Dr. Bill Anderson, will speak on “Rural Life in the Danish Settlement” Aug. 19.
The last program in the Thursday morning series will be provided by the Old Kirke Band and Friends on Aug. 26.
In addition to the Thursday morning programs in July and August, the OK is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first two Saturdays of the month from July to October. Make an appointment by calling Mr. Hanson at 723-2744.
The Old Kirke Museum is at 304 Walnut St. in Manistee.
For more information email at oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com.