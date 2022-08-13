Old Kirke Museum welcomes Margaret Piatt Thursday
On Thursday, Aug. 18, the Old Kirke Museum will present Margaret Piatt, who enjoys sharing stories and will reflect on life lessons as a museum educator in a career that began and is ending in her family’s historic home, Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek in central Ohio.
The free talk is part of the Old Kirke’s “ First Person Stories & Songs” speaker series.
Building on undergraduate degrees in theater and education and a Master of Arts in Teaching in museum education, Piatt held staff positions at Historic Hudson Valley in New York and Old Sturbridge Village in Massachusetts.
Her specializations in theatre based teaching techniques and interpretive planning led to work as a consultant culminating as the artistic director for Time Flies, a living history festival in Dayton, Ohio, commemorating the centennial of flight.
She is the author of chapters and articles related to museum education and theatre and she taught in the museum studies graduate level certificate program at Tufts and as an associate professor for theater at Urbana University in Ohio.
For the last twenty years, Piatt has also expanded the educational offerings at her family home, Mac-a-Cheek Castle, a Victorian mansion originally opened for public tours in 1912.
She is currently serving as a volunteer interim executive director for the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities, a nonprofit organization working with a board of directors toward a future of the site that would blend the disciplines of history, art, literature and nature studies.
The Old Kirke is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first two Saturdays of the month, July through October, and other days by chance as volunteers continue restoration and rehabilitation of the historic structure.
For more information on the Old Kirke, located in the oldest Danish Lutheran church building in America at 304 Walnut St. in Manistee, contact oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com or visit the museum’s Facebook page.