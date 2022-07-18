Old Kirke presenter to talk impact of storytelling Thursday
MANISTEE — On Thursday, July 21 at 10 a.m., The Old Kirke Museum will present Barbara Mort speaking on “The Power and Impact of Storytelling” as part of the museum’s “First Person Stories & Songs” series, which runs through August.
Mort, who lives in Frankfort with her husband and has two adult children, is a graduate of Northwestern Michigan College and Ferris State University and joined the Benzie Area Historical Society as executive director in May, 2018.
During her youth she was fortunate to be surrounded by two extended families each proud of their respective Polish and Scottish heritage, with the older generations freely sharing stories. Her passion for storytelling and history is matched with a dedication to education and community outreach, making directing the Historical Society a natural fit for her.
In her presentation Mort will discuss why and how storytelling makes history compelling to people of all ages. She will share how the Benzie Area Historical Society is collecting, preserving and sharing local history through their Junior Historians and oral history initiatives.
The Old Kirke’s “First Person Stories & Songs” series continues free each Thursday at 10 a.m. through August.
In addition to the Thursday morning programs, “Museums of the Manistee
River Valley,” an exhibit highlighting the small museums in this area is on display in the Lower Exhibit Hall along with the Madsen Lumbering Dioramas.
The Old Kirke is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first two Saturdays of the month through October, and other days by chance as volunteers continue restoration and rehabilitation.
The Old Kirke Museum is located at 304 Walnut St. in Manistee.
For more information, email oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com or check out the museum’s Facebook page.