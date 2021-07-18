Old Kirke to host Kit Holmes Thursday
The Old Kirk Museum’s “First Person Stories & Songs” series continues this week with performing songwriter Kit Holmes this Thursday, July 22 at 10 a.m.
Holmes returns to the Old Kirke this year with summer songs about lake living.
“For so many of us, Lake Michigan is the backdrop for countless memories that last a lifetime,” Holmes said.
From vacations to romance and everything in between, Holmes will sing about all these feelings.
She has been performing, composing, arranging and producing her whole career which began at age 13 and continued non-stop after her graduation from Forest Hills Central High School in Grand Rapids.
Her songwriting talents and heart-opening performances have earned her best song nominations and awards from the Austin Songwriters group, RoundGlass Music Awards, Just Plain Folks Music Awards and the Songwriter Serenade Performing Songwriter Competition. Her highly acclaimed “Return to Love” CD was accepted into the Best Pop Vocal Album category at the 54th annual Grammy Awards while her 2017
“The Bridge” was recognized in eight categories of the 60th annual Grammys.
Born in Ann Arbor, Holmes now makes her home outside Austin, Texas, with her wife Cynthia and their beloved pets. They regularly travel from their Texas home to their “can’t-wait-to-get-to-the-beach!” place in Manistee.
Along with Holmes’s program folks attending will be able to view “LEg GOdt, Play Well” about those remarkable Danish building bricks and the Madsen Lumbering Dioramas in the exhibit space, which will be open on the lower level of the museum before and after the show.
For more information, email oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com.