Old Kirke to host talk on Gilmore Car
Museum
The Old Kirke Museum will present Fred Colgren speaking on the Gilmore Car Museum at 10 a.m. Thursday as part of its free “First Person Stories & Songs” series.
The Gilmore Car Museum is a nonprofit educational institution, dedicated to preserving the history and heritage of the American automobile. Located in Hickory Corners, near Kalamazoo, the museum exhibits more than 400 vintage and collector vehicles and motorcycles from all eras in vintage buildings located on a 90-acre campus.
Colgren, the museum’s education director, was born in Kalamazoo in 1951 and graduated from Western Michigan University with a degree in music, later earning a master’s degree in curriculum design.
He entered the U.S. Army for a short stint, returning to Kalamazoo to serve as choral director at Kalamazoo Central High School. Colgren continued to serve in the Michigan National Guard for 21 years during his time at Kalamazoo Central High School. Upon retirement Colgren was recruited to work at the Gilmore Car Museum. He is currently in his 10th year at the museum.
Fred is a big lover of art and antiques. He is excited about telling the story of the Gilmore Car Museum today.
The “First Person Stories & Songs” series continues each Thursday through August.
In addition, “Museums of the Manistee River Valley,” an exhibit highlighting the small museums in the area, is on display in the Lower Exhibit Hall along with the Madsen Lumbering Dioramas.
The Old Kirke is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first two Saturdays of the month, July through October, and other days by chance as volunteers continue restoration and rehabilitation of the historic structure, located at 304 Walnut St. in Manistee.
For more information email oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com or visit the museum’s Facebook page.