Old Kirke to present Donovan Reynolds Thursday
The Old Kirke Museum will present the return of Donovan Reynolds, who will be speaking on 50 years in journalism on Thursday as part of its First Person Stories and Songs series.
Reynolds has spent his 50 years in broadcasting as a reporter, producer and administrator. He began his radio career at his hometown station in Holland at age 15, and then worked his way through Michigan State University as a newscaster at WKAR Radio. Reporting for NPR in the seventies, he reported on the trial of Patty Hearst, the Milk-Moscone murders and interviewed notables such as Andy Warhol and Allen Ginsberg. He served as state capitol bureau chief for California Public Radio in Sacramento and later became Executive Director of the network in San Francisco.
In 1983, he became bureau chief of Michigan Public Radio in Lansing.
During this time, he produced the documentary series Michigan at Risk for the state’s public television stations. In 1994-95, he was a Knight-Wallace Fellow at the University of Michigan and in 1996 he became the university’s director of broadcasting. His last position before retirement was as President and General Manager of Louisville Public Media, from 2006 to 2016.
Other scheduled programs this month include Andrew Skinner on Aug. 12, Dr. Bill Anderson on Aug. 19, and the Old Kirke Band on Aug. 26.
The Old Kirke Museum, is at 304 Walnut St. in Manistee.