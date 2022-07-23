Onekama Days returns Aug. 4-8
Onekama will be filled with music, activities, food and fun during Onekama Days, Aug. 4-8. Venues include the scenic Onekama Village Park, the spacious Manistee County Fairgrounds, Onekama’s lovel parks and of course, Main Street.
Thursday, Aug. 4 features the BBQ Rib Dinner in the Park presented by the Onekama Athletic Boosters. Ribs, beans, salad and all the fixings are served, accompanied by a silent auction and the announcement of the Onekama Days King and Queen and Prince and Princess. Fast Cash, presented by Absolute Auto, also begins on Thursday.
The evening of Friday, Aug. 5 features the Onekama Lions Grilled Steak Dinner inside the Lions’ Den. Enjoy grilled steak, baked potatoes, corn on the cob, salad and dessert. Immediately after will be karaoke night. Enjoy Rambling music and karaoke with Larry and Lexi Bialik and the Lake Shore Photo Booth.
Saturday, Aug. 7 is packed with activities all over town. Start early with the 5K Race & Walk or the 1K Fun Run, then carb up with the Trinity Donut Wagon or the Onekama Lions Pancake Breakfast which features pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausages, hash browns, biscuits and gravy and beverages. The classic car show fills the park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with rock painting and face painting nearby.
The Portage Lake Association Arts and Crafts Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street, not far from the Friends of the Manistee Library Book Sale.
There are nature and history walks in Glen Park and a special celebration at North Point Park. And after last year’s success as cornhole hosts, the Onekama Lions present a cornhole tournament for both doubles and singles at the fairgrounds.
Saturday events continue with a craft beer tasting in the Village Park with opportunities to try 10 regional beverages, leading into the PLA Pig Out for Onekama Schools, which features locally roasted pork on buns, cole slaw, baked beans and dessert.
A concert by Gunnar & the Grizzly Boys precedes the TNT Bump ’N’ Run Derby at the fairgrounds, while back at the park, the Lions’ beer tent will be in full swing with live music by the Feral Cats.
The skies at dusk will be filled with fireworks over Portage Lake.
Begin Sunday with breakfast at the Lions Club. The Onekama Days Parade begins at 1 p.m. The parade begins at Eight Mile Road, heads west on M22 and finishes at the Village Park. The parade features the Scottville Clown Band, who will play a free concert in the park when the parade wraps up. Bring chairs and prepare to be charmed by the Clown Bands’ antics and musicality.
The Onekama Lions’ raffle and beer tent wrap up Sunday’s festivities.
To conclude the celebrations, attend the ever-popular Monday night concert in the park with Funtastix.
For more information visit www.onekama.info website or the Onekama, Michigan Facebook page. Event information may change.