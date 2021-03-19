Openings remain for no-cost COVID-19 vaccine clinics Monday, Wednesday
Northwest Michigan Health Services has two no-cost COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming up — one Monday in Victory Township and one Wednesday in Shelby — and there are several open slots left.
The first clinic is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at West Shore Community College, where the first dose will be given to those who sign up. The second dose will be given from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, April 19.
The second clinic is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Shelby Optimist Club, 788 Industrial Park Drive, where the first does will be given to those who sign up. The second dose will be given at a follow-up clinic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 21.
Two hundred vaccines are available for each location, and several spots remained open as of Friday afternoon.
Individuals age 50 and older, and individuals 18 old and older with health conditions, are eligible. Register by calling (231) 642-5292, or by visiting www.nmhsi.intakeq.com/booking.