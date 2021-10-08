Optimists sponsor garage sale Saturday in Scottville
The Scottville Optimist Club will be sponsoring a Giant Garage Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Optimist Hall Building on Green Street.
Over the years it has gained a great reputation as it attracts sellers from many varied backgrounds and excellent garage sale prices.
This year 15 families will be taking part, as well as the Optimists.
Scottville Optimist Hall located behind West Shore Bank.
The proceeds from this sale will benefit the Optimist club’s support of community and youth projects. The club has been around since 1953, contributing in many ways.