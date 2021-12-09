Organization offers scholarships for Christian summer camp
Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries offering opportunities for area children age 7-17 to attend a Christian summer camp. Financial support is being provided by local churches, businesses, individuals and visitors.
This new program offers opportunity for a participating church and sponsored family to apply for a camping opportunity and scholarship support. A selected number of competitive scholarships up to $300 will be jointly awarded by Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries and the sponsoring church or Grace Adventures. Participating churches are encouraged to reach out and sponsor one or two families in their church. The scholarships will be awarded based on need and the camping interests of the child or family.
The scholarships can be applied to a 2022 Christian camp experience offered by the sponsoring church or at Grace adventures. Initial registration for applying will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 Nelson Road in Ludington, and from 2 to 3 p.m. at Hart Wesleyan Church, 3757 W. Polk Road in Hart.
Approved campers will be encouraged to attend an Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries camp information day to be held at Grace Adventures, 2100 N. Ridge Road, Mears, on Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Church youth leaders and interested families are encouraged to immediately contact Chaplain Jerry Thorne at (231) 425-3693 or jerrythorne@charter.net to clarify the required procedures and confirm attendance at the Saturday, Dec. 18 opening registration day. The scholarship application deadline is April 25, 2022.