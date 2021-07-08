Ox Roast and Homecoming is Sunday in Hart
The public is invited to the 70th annual Ox Roast and Homecoming on Sunday, July 11 at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall, 2349 W. Jackson Road in Hart.
A traditional dinner of beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, baked beans, local asparagus, cole slaw and dessert will be served. Dinners are $13 each, or by donation for children age 8 and younger.
Meals will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and diners can eat under the big top or get takeout.
There will also be a cash raffle and a jar raffle with many items to win, baked goods, a white elephant sale, sweet cherries and church tours.
For more information call (231) 873-5776 or visit www.stjosephweare.org.