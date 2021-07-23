MANISTEE — On Tuesday, July 27, Paul Craig will return to the Ramsdell to present at the free Tuesday morning lecture series Talks, Tunes and Tours.
Join Paul at 10 a.m. as he shares what it was like growing up in Manistee and his journey to becoming a principal dancer with Boston Ballet. He’ll compare stories of becoming a professional ballet dancer to a more conventional career. He'll also share his view on how classical, contemporary, and modern dance are essential to keeping the traditions of dance as an art form alive.
Paul started his training with Deb Knight and Jefferson Baum at the Conservatory of Dance. He later received the Garold Gardner Scholarship to train at Virginia School of the Arts under the direction of Petrus Bosman and Tyrone Brooks. Before graduating, he was awarded the Virginia School of the Arts Merit Award and the Dean’s Award. In 2006, he trained in Boston Ballet School’s Trainee Program.
Craig Joined Boston Ballet in 2007, was promoted to Corps de ballet in 2008, and to second soloist in 2014. He was promoted to soloist during the 2015-16 season and to principal dancer in 2017.
Talks, Tunes and Tours is a part of Midweek Mornings in Manistee, a collaborative program between the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, Vogue Theatre and the Old Kirke Museum.
For more information about the free event, visit www.ramsdelltheatre.org/midweekmornings.