Pentwater announces Sculpture Walk 2022
A new venture between the Pentwater’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and the Pentwater Arts Council (PAC) has been created to form the group Pentwater Public Art. The group’s first initiative, Sculpture Walk 2022, will help further define Pentwater as a destination for art lovers. With the planning and implementation process well underway, Sculpture Walk will result in the installation of five outdoor sculptures in Pentwater’s main business district.
The sculpture walk will feature five sculptures from five different American artists. Following a call for entry through www.café.org this winter, the sculptures will be selected by a jury of professional artists and art educators. Once the artists are chosen, the sculptures will be installed in prominent locations in downtown Pentwater. The sculptures will be displayed starting in June and continuing through Oct. 15, 2022. Awards will be presented for juror’s choice and people’s choice.
All sculptures will be available for purchase. The event will repeat in 2023 and 2024. It is the hope of the organizing committee that donations will allow at least one sculpture to permanently enhance downtown Pentwater. All submissions must be appropriate for the people of all ages, and reflect the community and its surroundings.
The goal is to bring excitement and interest to residents and visitors. There will also be an educational component.
“Public art will expand the experience of Pentwater as an art center. It will add value to the cultural, aesthetic and economic vitality of our community, as well as contribute to our community’s identity, foster community pride and a sense of belonging, and enhance the quality of life for our residents and visitors,” said Mary Schumaker from the DDA. “Art in public spaces will give our village a unique identity and show our sense of pride, making it more of an attraction for investments and economic endeavors. Making art part of our lives can help us to better appreciate ourselves as a community and enrich us culturally.”
Shumaker said Pentwater is actively seeking sponsors. Those interested in being a sponsor for Sculpture Walk 2022 should contact Schumaker at schugirlie@gmail.com.