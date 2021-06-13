Pentwater History 101 program launched
The Pentwater History 101 program will be offered at 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Thursday and Saturday in June at Channel Lane Park.
Topics such as Pentwater’s horse racetrack, which it had for 30 years, Native Americans settling in the area, the village’s manufacturing of two small planes and others will be discussed.
The program is conducted by a volunteer docent from the Pentwater Historical Society Museum. There is no cost to attend, but donations are appreciated because the admission-free Museum relies on voluntary donations and annual memberships to the museum open.
“We had terrific interest in the Pentwater History Cruise in 2019 and 2020,” said Ron Beeber, one of the PHS volunteer docents. “But we heard from some who are uncomfortable on water, and who asked for a similar outside history lesson on dry land. So we’ve scheduled 12 dates in June to see how it goes. The schedule in July and August will depend on the interest shown.”
Beeber noted that Mondays and Thursdays are chosen as the two weekday offerings in June because the Pentwater Farmers Market is open on Mondays and Thursdays, and it’s hoped folks will catch one of the 101 programs before or after their shopping trips to the market.
“During each 101 session, we describe what once stood or took place at various sites in Pentwater,” he said. “We encourage the audience to visit the museum and see photos and artifacts related to the topics we discuss.”
The museum is at 85 S. Rutledge St., and is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays from June to August.
There are reduced fall hours.
For more information about the PHS and Museum, visit www.pentwaterhistoricalsociety.org, or find the Pentwater Historical Society on Facebook.