Pentwater Sculpture Walk seeks artists
Artists are being sought for the Pentwater Public Arts Sculpture Walk.
There is no fee to apply and submissions will be accepted until March 31.
For more information and to submit an application, visit artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=11321.
This is the second of a three-year project supported by the Pentwater Arts Council and many generous donors. Two of the five sculptures from last year were purchased and are on permanent display on Hancock Street.
Six locations along the main street have been identified for the new works this year.
The juried show will select six artists who will receive a $1,500 honorarium to offset expenses. Additional monetary awards for “Juror’s Top Choice” and “People’s Choice” will be given at an Oct. 14 celebration event. In addition, there may be a possible purchase award.
Each sculpture will have an identification plaque. A wayfinding map along with social media, press releases and local press will be completed on the artists and artwork on display.
Educational activities along with docent led tours are planned.
The Village holds festivals and events throughout the season that will give further exposure to the exhibition. An artist’s reception and celebration is
planned for Oct. 14 to give the artists the opportunity to meet the community and talk about their work.
Artist awards will be presented at the reception.
The application deadline is March 31, artist notifications are April 15, the installation window is May 15-24, the exhibition timeline is May 25-Oct. 14.
Professional and emerging artists are encouraged to apply. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and all artwork must be original and executed by the applicant. For more information, or to become a sponsor, visit www.pentwaterartscouncil.org, or contact Judy Pazol at jppazol@aol.com.