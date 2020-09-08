Pentwater Service Club reschedules candidate forum, now set for Thursday
The Pentwater Service Club has rescheduled its Meet the Candidates Night forum, originally scheduled for Tuesday, due to weather concerns.
The rescheduled candidate forum will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Thursday on Facebook Live.
“We saw the weather and cooler temperatures arrive late last evening and have opted to postpone the Meet the Candidates Night to take advantage of better weather and temperatures predicted for Thursday,” said club member Juanita Pierman, who is managing the event.
Voters can attend the forum in person at the Village Green in Downtown Pentwater, or they can attend virtually via the Facebook.
To attend the event virtually, participants can find Pentwater Service Club’s Facebook page. Participants may ask questions of the candidates by simply utilizing the comment option.
The Pentwater Service Club has as one of its mandates to contribute to an informed citizenry, and has been hosting the candidate forum since 1992.