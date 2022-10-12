Pentwater Service Club to host candidate meet-and-greet Oct. 17
The Pentwater Service will host a Meet the Candidates community forum at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 at the newly refurbished Pentwater Place, 310 N. Rush St., in Pentwater.
The club has sponsored the event each election year since 1992.
Candidates for Pentwater Village, Pentwater Township,
and Oceana County offices will be on hand to present their qualifications for office and answer questions.
Voters can attend the forum in person at Park Place, or they can attend virtually on the Pentwater Service Club’s Facebook page.
Participants can ask questions of the candidates in person, or by simply utilizing the comment option in the Facebook.